Saica honours brightest young chartered accountants

CFO and acting CEO: Energy and Water Seta Mpho Mookapele is the overall winner of the Top-35-under-35 competition.

Launched by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) in 2014, the Top-35-under-35 competition is unique in that it recognises young CAs (SA) achievers who are not only excelling in their professional capacity, but who are also making a meaningful contribution to society.

Mpho Mookapele’s journey from the small village of Dinokana in Zeerust to becoming a chartered accountant and scooping up the top prize at the competition has been a challenging but a rewarding one.

The CFO and acting CEO of the Energy and Water Seta was raised by her older sister until she relocated to Johannesburg to join her parents who were working there. Mookapele says that when she finished high school she took a bold step and approached her father’s employer to fund her first year of studies.

“I believe if I didn’t take the initiative I would be living a different story today,” says Mookapele.

She was not really sure where studying BCom accounting would lead her to, but in her second year she discovered the chartered accountant route, and she knew her goal was to become a CA (SA).

After graduating Mookapele used her skills and passion to help develop the country and to make a difference in people’s lives.

“One of the greatest challenges in my career was the struggle to pursue my personal dream, especially when mine did not appear as exciting when compared to my peers’ dreams. My desire to serve the public sector was often frowned upon. I often felt alone in the journey, as not many walked a similar path,” says Mookapele.

Her career spans more than 10 years in the finance and regulatory environment in both the private and public sectors. Her career highlight was being promoted to senior manager at Ernst & Young where she led strategic planning and reporting solutions in the public sector. Mookapele has been acting CEO at the energy and water Seta for the past 10 months after being hired as CFO in 2016.

As CFO, she encountered many opportunities to enrich herself at the cost of her moral standards and at the cost of the future of young South Africans, but always chose to do the right thing. As CEO, her executive leadership and accountability to the board has highlighted the importance of strategic leadership governed by ethics.

Principal at Phatisa, Lize Lubbe is the Influence category winner of the

Top-35-Under-35 competition.