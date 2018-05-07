Three mistakes that could ruin your business

We often hear that “mistakes are inevitable” and that not making enough mistakes means we’re not trying hard enough. Starting a business is often the realisation of a dream (that doesn’t come without its own fears) and if you don’t take your brilliant idea and turn it into a thriving business, someone else might.

There are many things that can affect a thriving business – and failing to conduct thorough research before making certain decisions can lead to dire consequences.

1. Neglecting the marketing function

Marketing – often mistakenly seen as a luxury - directly drives sales. With proper tracking and reporting in place, the return on investment is brand awareness and lead generation.

Be wary of the following marketing mistakes when constructing your marketing plan:

Using the wrong mediums when marketing: Before you launch a new marketing strategy, think about what your business needs to achieve. A Facebook page might have worked perfectly for your friend’s baby clothes business, but will it help your logistics business get new customers? You might need to join more relevant forums such as networking groups instead.

Not identifying a unique selling point (USP): Choose one single thing that sets your business apart and tailor your marketing accordingly. This will give you the competitive edge and attract customers who are in the market for your USP.

2. Doing everything on your own

This is a common mistake that many business owners make. The sooner you learn to delegate and focus on what you and other members of the team are best at, the more your business will grow. Just because you are able to do something, doesn’t mean you’re the best person for the job. Your time needs to be spent wisely and effectively.

You may also think that you could save money by not using professional advice. Professional advisers have different areas of expertise and it is invaluable to seek advice from someone who is a specialist in a field applicable to your business. Many business owners find advisers through personal recommendations. You can also approach relevant professional bodies to ask for references.

Make sure that you use advisers who

understand your industry,

have experience with the particular issues you want them to deal with,

hold the necessary qualifications,

have worked with a business of your size and,

are members of an appropriate professional body or trade association.

3. Appointing the wrong people for your team

When growing your team, appoint staff carefully. This needs to be a structured and high priority task. A thorough interviewing process will ensure that you hire someone who satisfies the job spec and has a personality that will fit in with the culture of your business. Appointing seemingly ‘good’ people without a strategy and structure invites inefficiency and low morale.

As inevitable as mistakes are in life, entrepreneurs who don’t do their best to focus on avoiding these mistakes are doing themselves and their business an injustice. Making the wrong choices will cost you time, money, customers, and ultimately the success of your business. You need to maintain a competitive edge and ensure the wellbeing of your team.