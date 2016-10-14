BUSINESS DAY TV: If it starts raining, Zeder can expect a better next year

PSG CEO Piet Mouton speaks to Business Day about the investment group’s half-year results and its R1.7bn acquisition war chest, with Leigh Riley from IGSA

BUSINESS DAY TV: PSG’s investments in Capitec and Curro have paid off and boosted its half-year profit by 16% and the group says it has a R1.7bn kitty for investments. CEO Piet Mouton joins us on the line for a closer look at the numbers and where that war chest could potentially deployed.

Piet … looking at your results you’ve labelled them satisfactory, but on a broad basis it seems that it’s only Zeder that has underperformed, and that hardly surprising.

PIET MOUTON: Yes. It’s not surprising that Zeder had a tough six months under way. It has been one of the biggest droughts that SA has ever had and if you’re exposed to the agri sector you’re going to be hurt. Volumes are down and it’s flowed through to the portfolio, but it’s not going to be like that forever so if it does start raining we can look forward to a substantially better year next year.

BDTV: Okay, so that’s cyclical. Let’s take a look at those that have paid off for you and continue to do so. Capitec has reported strong results with a 19% increase in headline earnings per share for the period under review, and it still makes up the bulk of your portfolio. You’ve got 44% exposure there … are you sticking to that level of exposure right now given what’s at play locally and the kind of risk that brings into the equation for banking players at large?

PM: I don’t know … Capitec is a phenomenal company and a phenomenal story, and that management team has built up maybe the best company in SA. From an exposure point of view we’re never worried and that’s probably one of the key advantages that an investment company has over other investment formats, like unit trusts etc, because we can hold on to our winners and have significantly bigger exposure to good performing companies.

And Capitec is nowhere near the end of its runway. It’s opening up more branches, new ATMs, its IT platform is going well, it’s most probably got the most happy customers at the moment. But it is a brilliant business and I believe it’s going to continue doing well over the next couple of years. So to answer your question, no, not worried at all.

BDTV: What about Curro and the opportunity it potentially puts on the table for you? Yes, it’s doing well but with all that’s going on in the education realm in SA with the Fees Must Fall campaign, what kind of opportunity are you seeing in fast-tracking some of your way into the tertiary education space?

PM: I definitely think it does create an opportunity, all this noise about Fees Must Fall, and we’ve already got a little bit of exposure in that space through our teacher colleges that we’ve got, and that we’re opening in the coming years, so as this space evolves I definitely think it’s going to create opportunity for more private players to come and deliver a service, and actually play a role with the government to alleviate the pressure at the end of the day.

BDTV: Leigh Riley is with me and he would like to ask you a question.

LEIGH RILEY: Yes, you guys are sitting on a fairly substantial war chest of about R1.7bn at the moment and one of the questions on most analysts’ minds is where are we going to see this allocated given the amount of turbulence and change that we’re seeing, as pointed out in the banking sector and also in education? And further to that, given the intellectual property that’s shared between the likes of Capitec, PSG, Zeder and the rest, and a little bit of a reshuffle with some of the directors between PSG and Capitec, are we going to see some of the technology coming across to the likes of PSG and some of that intellectual property being shared in another way?

PM: Okay you asked a number of questions and maybe I’ll answer the question on the use of the R1.7bn. We’ve got substantial new investments in the private equity portfolio that are still in the early stages of development and if the stars align then we could quite easily spend the R1.7bn within our current portfolio, the current UIDS (unique identifiers) strategies that we are working on and I think that would bode extremely well for the future at PSG.

So just on that as well, a lot is being said about companies being negative in SA, not spending their cash. There is no magic bell that somebody rings and says life is changing and going to be positive. I believe it’s a lot better to invest constantly through the cycle because then you’re a lot better prepared when the market does turn at the end of the day.