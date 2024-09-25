Solar power: The smart investment

SA's energy landscape is becoming increasingly unpredictable, and businesses are grappling with rising costs and concerns about the reliability of energy supply.

Eskom and municipalities are at serious crossroads concerning the future of electricity generation and supply. On the one hand, the national supplier barely has enough generation capacity to supply the current national load, not taking into consideration economic growth nor the steady transition from vehicles powered by traditional fossil fuels to electric ones.

On top of that, reticulation infrastructure needs to be upgraded for increased capacity distribution.

Because of Eskom and some municipalities' dire financial position, the only way to increase revenue for this critical infrastructure investment is to charge more for services rendered. This leaves industry in a difficult position to plan for future output versus energy cost across all business sectors.

In contrast, solar energy solutions present not just an opportunity but a necessary step towards financial resilience and operational efficiency.

Solar solutions: A financial game-changer

This situation is compounded by the rising cost of electricity.

Between 2008 and 2022, SA’s electricity tariffs quadrupled, forcing businesses to absorb unsustainable cost increases. Indications suggest that this trend is likely continue, especially with Eskom applying for a 44% increase in tariffs for 2025, making energy affordability a serious concern.