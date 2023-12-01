OPEN LETTER | Setting the record straight about Sasol's climate risk management approach

Chemical and energy company Sasol's AGM on November 17 was cancelled after being disrupted by climate protesters.

In response to this, and “conflicting views about Sasol's' climate risk management approach”, the company's CEO Fleetwood Grobler issued the following open letter to stakeholders on November 29.

Titled “Balancing People, Planet, Profit on our pathway to Net Zero”, this letter, published on the Sasol website, aims to “set the record straight” about the company's commitment to climate action:

Dear stakeholders,

The recent disruption to our AGM and the fervent discussions that preceded it, reflect the strong interest many have in Sasol and our commitment to climate action.

Notwithstanding the conflicting views about our climate risk management approach, one thing is clear: we share collective interest in SA’s just energy transition to a low-carbon future and our responsibility as Sasol, both in enabling this, and remaining a key pillar of the economy.

To this end, we report extensively on our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction road map and targets, and engage transparently and frequently with a broad range of stakeholders.

Our engagements unpack:

Our complex operations that require unique solutions to enable our transition;





Our firm plans that demonstrate commitment and progress in meeting our targets; and





The pace of our transition, taking into account the need to balance job preservation and sustain our socioeconomic contributions, consistent with our just transition focus.

Robust and constructive debate on our decarbonisation efforts is always welcome, as it enables continuous improvement in the shaping and implementation of our plans. Some views about Sasol’s approach have, regrettably, been inaccurate. It is therefore important that we set the record straight.

The starting point is simple. Sasol is committed to our 2030 GHG target and 2050 net-zero ambition we announced in 2021. There is no retreat from these goals.

Sasol is a complex, integrated business that owns and operates two main facilities in SA — Secunda Operations (coal-to-liquids) and Sasolburg Operations (gas-to-liquids). We emit about 60-million tonnes (or 12% of the country’s national GHG inventory) of carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2e) — not to be confused with air quality pollutants regulated under SA’s Air Quality Act — largely through the processing of 40-million tonnes of coal, making us the second-largest emitter of GHG emissions in SA.