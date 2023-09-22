Nurturing women leaders in SA's energy sector

Ayanda Noah, chairperson of the Central Energy Fund Group. Picture: SUPPLIED
According to Stats SA's 2020 midyear population estimates, the country has a population of 59.6-million, of which 51.1% are women.
To emphasise the significance of this number, if all women voted for the same political party, it would have a majority in government. Based purely on numbers and on the principle of equity and representation, women should be commanding a huge presence in all sectors, as active participants and in leadership positions. Despite this numeric reality, women remain underrepresented in the energy sector.
At the recent Central Energy Fund (CEF) dialogue, held in partnership with FM Connect, leading women in the country’s energy sector discussed the challenges and prospects of increasing women’s participation and representation in the energy sector.
Power of representation
Referring to the population statistics, CEF chair Ayanda Noah asked why women are underrepresented in the boardroom and in the work environment, despite them playing a critical role in the sustainable development of families and communities. Her question was mostly centred on the need for organisations in the energy sector to move the needle on gender equality.
She said in a country struggling with energy issues, integrating women into all levels of the energy value chain will lead to more effective and efficient energy initiatives and unleash greater return on investments.
To put it into context, Refilwe Buthelezi, president of the Engineering Council of SA, said the council has about 50,000 registered professionals including engineers, technologists and technicians and women only make up 14%.
While the situation seems bleak, she is optimistic the pipeline is slowly changing the narrative by supporting transformation. A case in point is the positive development by companies implementing policies that require women to run businesses and cater for more female professionals in the sector. “We lift women as we rise, we are not cutting the ladder as we climb,” said Buthelezi.
As highlighted by the speakers, greater focus needs to be on the basic education level, to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Girl children need to be encouraged and directed to study subjects that will enable them to participate and contribute professionally to the energy sector.
We lift women as we rise, we are not cutting the ladder as we climb
Refilwe Buthelezi, president of the Engineering Council of SA
To this end, Phindile Masangane, vice-president of regulation and policy at Sasol, emphasised the important role of mentorship and coaching. Women need to see other women leading and women leaders need to take up-and-coming professionals under their wing.
“Like begets like. Having women in top leadership positions ensures that the organisation is transformed because, inherently, they tend to coach other women — leading to more progress in growing the number of women leaders in the sector,” said Masangane.
She shared that her journey to the top was facilitated by the leadership of women at the CEF and reiterated that women will rise when they are coached, mentored and supported professionally by other women leaders.
Self-doubt is another obstacle preventing women to become leaders in the sector.
“A woman given an opportunity to lead will give 10 reasons why she’s not suitable, and a man will say, ‘OK, I am not ready, but I’ll go’.”
Masangane said it is time for women to regain their confidence and realise that most of the time they are better leaders than men.
Gender mainstreaming
SA has good policies but is underperforming when it comes to implementation. The country’s energy policy recognises the shift in women’s roles in the energy value chain, however, there continues to be barriers to their success.
Expounding on this, Nosizwe Nokwe-Macamo,, chair of Raise Africa Investments and advisory board member of Genesis Energy and African Energy Chamber, said that while women have historically been consumers and last-mile users of energy, they are now prosumers — both producers and consumers.
“Yes, we’ve got good policies, where does it break apart? Why doesn’t it happen? And again, the reason it doesn’t happen... is because all the other enablers are not in tandem with the policy”.
Macamo said the lack of access to funding, which is an enabler to participation, is a major barrier to women’s participation in the sector. To have more women participating in the entire energy value chain, financial institutions need to come to the party. Women can’t access funding because some financial institutions have a very low risk appetite and are unresponsive to the realities on the ground.
Having energy policies that are gender sensitive, as does SA, is only the beginning. More effort needs to go into ensuring the enablers and all actors involved in supporting greater participation of women in the sector, catch up with policy.
Watch the full discussion below:
This article was sponsored by the Central Energy Fund.
