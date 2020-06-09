Black asset managers co-invest half a billion rands in renewable energy project

The private sector is set to play a major part in financing domestic infrastructure, which is now needed in SA more than ever to accelerate growth following the devastating economic aftermath of the lockdown in SA. Asset manager support will bolster the government’s R100bn package to stimulate infrastructure development.

Mark van Wyk, head: infrastructure and development funds at Mergence Investment Managers, says: “SA’s acclaimed Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) has been stalled for a number of years and we urgently call on the relevant authorities to open up Rounds 4.5 and 5 for bids.”

“Secondary investments in an existing project indicate a positive maturation of the renewable energy market in that transactions between project lenders can be executed. It means that the energy projects can be sustained, jobs retained and energy continued to be dispatched into the grid,” he says.

Fulufhelo Makwetla, founder and MD of Third Way Investment Partners, says: “We raised funds for our infrastructure proposition to offer institutional investors a match for their long term liabilities, backed by the strong governance of the REIPPPP framework and our passion for developmental investments. We are excited at the opportunity to collaborate with Mergence to co-invest into the struggling South African economy. We still have dry powder close to R1-billion and will welcome new opportunities to invest in fast-tracked subsequent rounds of the REIPPP,” she said.

Third Way has made a name for itself in developmental and infrastructure investing on behalf of retirement funds, given the company’s experience at the Government Employees Pension Fund, where they implemented the its developmental investment strategy with a focus on economic and social infrastructure, greening the economy and job creation through investments in small-and medium-sized enterprises with a focus on transformation.

Yoza Jekwa, joint MD of Mergence Investment Managers, says: “The vital role of asset managers in facilitating responsible investing of pensioner retirement savings into viable infrastructure assets is multi-layered and cannot be under-estimated. The asset manager has a fiduciary responsibility to safeguard the monies it invests on behalf of pension funds and its beneficiaries through sourcing, vetting and structuring infrastructure deals, as well as stringent continued oversight of project management.”