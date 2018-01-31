WATCH: A peek into embattled Eskom’s finances

Companies / Energy

Struggling power utility Eskom published its delayed interim results on Tuesday, showing first-half profits were down 34% to R6bn due to a 1.9% decline in sales volumes and higher finance costs.

While Eskom’s ability to continue as a going concern for the next 12-18 months has been emphasised, so too has its strained liquidity position.

Eskom acting chief financial officer Calib Cassim talks to Business Day TV about the utility’s financial situation.

