Time Magazine ranks Standard Bank among the World’s Best Companies again

This is the second consecutive year the bank has been recognised by the respected publication

18 September 2025 - 09:09
Standard Bank Group operates in 20 African countries, four global financial centres and two offshore hubs. Its are headquarters in Johannesburg, SA. Picture: Standard Bank Group
Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank by assets, has earned a spot in Time Magazine’s list of the World’s Best Companies for 2025. This is the second consecutive year the bank has been recognised in this prestigious annual ranking, reinforcing its position as a leading financial institution.

The group ranked first in the banking and financial services industry in SA, and 77th in the same industry globally.

Time Magazine reaches millions of readers worldwide, providing comprehensive coverage of business, politics, and social issues. Its World’s Best Companies ranking, compiled with Statista, evaluates organisations based on criteria that include employee satisfaction, revenue growth, environmental protection, social responsibility, and corporate governance standards (ESG). 

This consecutive recognition underscores our ability to maintain excellence in the fiercely competitive financial services market
Sim Tshabalala, CEO of Standard Bank Group

Time is an authoritative platform for rigorous journalism and so we are delighted that they are once again recognising our ongoing efforts to maintain world-class standards while driving Africa’s economic growth,” says Sim Tshabalala, CEO of Standard Bank Group. “This consecutive recognition underscores our ability to maintain excellence in the fiercely competitive financial services market.”

The Time Magazine accolade comes after Newsweek’s annual survey named Standard Bank one of the World’s Most Trustworthy companies for the third consecutive year. The Newsweek accolade places Standard Bank among a select group of companies that have earned the confidence of their stakeholders through consistent performance, transparency, and purpose-driven leadership.

Standard Bank recently delivered strong half-year results for 2025, demonstrating sustained positive momentum. 

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.

