Extraordinary Business Advisory Board drives digital growth at Vodacom

“As a trusted enterprise partner, we aim to bring people, experience, expertise, and innovation together to empower organisations of every size for future growth and success,” says Videsha Proothveerajh, director of Vodacom Business.

“Our newly formed Extraordinary Business Advisory Board supports this ambition as we build extraordinary solutions for extraordinary businesses, helping them to navigate complex challenges and fulfil their potential through technology.”

The Extraordinary Business Advisory Board comprises a curated group of thought leaders, including Vodacom executives and respected external experts in diverse fields such as cloud, cybersecurity, IoT, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and SME development.

Along with Proothveerajh, confirmed board members from Vodacom Business include:

Peter Malebye, managing executive;

Sannesh Beharie, managing executive of SME and Mobile Products;

Lukhanyo Zahela, acting executive head of department: Security;

Kirtan Sita, lead for Digital Co-X; and

Joel Chacko, executive head of department for Microsoft.

External experts in specialised fields joining the board are:

Anna Collard (cybersecurity), SVP of content strategy for KnowBe4 Africa, where she drives security awareness across Africa;

Andrew Fulton (SME development), director of Eighty20, which helps businesses use data to better understand and target their consumer markets;

Jonathan Oaker (cloud), founder and CEO of CloudZA, who is known for his leadership in the cloud computing industry; and

Yolande Steyn (digital transformation), head of digital interactions for RMB Trade and Treasury Solutions, specialising in the strategic execution of digital channel experience and innovation in the financial services sector.

“By partnering with some of the country’s most respected minds in business and technology in SA, we can ensure our customers and the industry benefit from a wealth of credible knowledge and innovation. Through this initiative, we aim to offer timely, informed and authoritative perspectives on emerging technologies and business trends, maintaining our leadership in transforming the enterprise space,” says Proothveerajh.

Visit the Vodacom Business website for more information about the Extraordinary Business Advisory Board.

This article is sponsored by Vodacom.