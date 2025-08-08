Leaders unite to reshape the future of work and retirement security in SA
The 2025 Old Mutual Thought Leaders Forum aims to build a more financially secure future for every South African
A financially secure tomorrow demands bold leadership today. How do leaders collaborate to shape a more inclusive, resilient, and prosperous SA?
The second annual Old Mutual Thought Leaders Forum on August 12 will unite decision makers, business leaders and industry influencers to tackle two of the most urgent issues facing South African society today:
- The state of retirement savings; and
- The shifting world of work.
While the challenge of inadequate retirement provision remains a critical concern, the broader context in which South Africans work — and ultimately retire — is also undergoing change.
The forum provides a powerful platform to interrogate how these issues intersect and what bold, collaborative leadership is required to address them.
Rethinking retirement security
Retirement provision in SA is a systemic challenge with long-term implications for the country’s socioeconomic resilience. Millions of South Africans risk retiring into poverty, with significant consequences for their families, communities, and the broader economy.
This year’s forum and related thought leadership will shine a spotlight on sustainable solutions — from consolidation and preservation to reform and innovation — that can meaningfully improve retirement outcomes for working people.
By bringing together influential thought leaders, executives, policymakers, and subject-matter experts, the event will drive conversations around long-term impact, practical policy shifts, and new industry approaches that serve all income levels.
Navigating the future of work
At the same time, work as we know it is changing. Remote and hybrid models, digital transformation, generational shifts, and evolving employer and employee expectations are redefining how South Africans engage with work — and, by extension, with benefits and long-term financial planning.
The Old Mutual Thought Leaders Forum will explore how organisations can lead through this disruption:
- What does future-fit leadership look like?
- How can workplace design, culture, and strategy unlock both productivity and long-term wellbeing?
- How can businesses turn this transformation into a competitive advantage, while supporting a more inclusive, financially secure workforce?
A platform for progress
The 2025 Old Mutual Thought Leaders Forum will bring together C-suite executives, regulators, pension experts and thought leaders from across the local and global retirement landscape to tackle one shared mission: building better financial futures for all South Africans.
Old Mutual is proud to lead the conversation and to work alongside partners and leaders who believe that retirement security and the future of work are not just HR or policy issues, but national priorities.
WATCH | Prabashini Moodley, CEO of the Life & Savings Segment at Old Mutual, on what to expect from the 2025 Old Mutual Thought Leaders Forum.
The agenda:
- Welcome and opening remarks
- Keynote address: Accelerating Growth and Employment: Reimagining SA’s Economic Future
- Plenary session 1: Tomorrow’s Retirees, Today’s Responsibility: What must SA do now to secure better retirement futures?
- Plenary session 2: Disruption in the workplace, innovation, and the future of work.
- Plenary session 3: Corporate SA executive leaders in conversation.
- Old Mutual Superfund Employer Excellence Award announcement.
Keynote speakers — global and local:
- Adrian Saville, professor of Economics, Finance and Strategy at the Gordon Institute of Business Science, and founding director of Boundless World.
- Paul Watson (Australia), advisory board member of Allianz Retire+, and programme committee member of The Fund Executives Association Ltd.
- Valter Adão, CEO of Cadena Growth Partners.
Panellists:
- Chris Axelson, deputy director-general of tax and financial sector policy at the National Treasury of SA.
- Shafeeq Abrahams, CEO and principal officer of the Eskom Pension & Provident Fund.
- Astrid Ludin, deputy commissioner at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority.
- Colin Smith, human resources executive at Northam Platinum.
- KG Bako, managing executive of Talent Management & Transitions at the Absa Group
- Thuli Madonsela, advocate, law professor and social justice leader.
- Zingiswa Losi, president of the Cosatu.
- Prabashini Moodley, CEO of the Old Mutual Life & Savings Cluster.
- Humphrey Mkwebu, acting MD of Old Mutual Corporate.
- Blessing Utete, managing executive of Old Mutual Corporate Consultants.
- Michelle Acton, chief customer officer at Old Mutual Corporate.
- Lindiwe Sebesho, MD of Remchannel at Old Mutual Corporate.
MC:
- Bruce Whitfield, well-known journalist, broadcaster and author.
The 2025 Old Mutual Thought Leaders Forum is an exclusive, by-invitation-only event. For more information, and to subscribe to the Old Mutual Corporate Mindspace Thought Leaders Forum publication, visit the Old Mutual website.
