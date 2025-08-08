Leaders unite to reshape the future of work and retirement security in SA

A financially secure tomorrow demands bold leadership today. How do leaders collaborate to shape a more inclusive, resilient, and prosperous SA?

The second annual Old Mutual Thought Leaders Forum on August 12 will unite decision makers, business leaders and industry influencers to tackle two of the most urgent issues facing South African society today:

The state of retirement savings; and The shifting world of work.

While the challenge of inadequate retirement provision remains a critical concern, the broader context in which South Africans work — and ultimately retire — is also undergoing change.

The forum provides a powerful platform to interrogate how these issues intersect and what bold, collaborative leadership is required to address them.

Rethinking retirement security

Retirement provision in SA is a systemic challenge with long-term implications for the country’s socioeconomic resilience. Millions of South Africans risk retiring into poverty, with significant consequences for their families, communities, and the broader economy.

This year’s forum and related thought leadership will shine a spotlight on sustainable solutions — from consolidation and preservation to reform and innovation — that can meaningfully improve retirement outcomes for working people.

By bringing together influential thought leaders, executives, policymakers, and subject-matter experts, the event will drive conversations around long-term impact, practical policy shifts, and new industry approaches that serve all income levels.

Navigating the future of work

At the same time, work as we know it is changing. Remote and hybrid models, digital transformation, generational shifts, and evolving employer and employee expectations are redefining how South Africans engage with work — and, by extension, with benefits and long-term financial planning.

The Old Mutual Thought Leaders Forum will explore how organisations can lead through this disruption:

What does future-fit leadership look like?

How can workplace design, culture, and strategy unlock both productivity and long-term wellbeing?

How can businesses turn this transformation into a competitive advantage, while supporting a more inclusive, financially secure workforce?

A platform for progress

The 2025 Old Mutual Thought Leaders Forum will bring together C-suite executives, regulators, pension experts and thought leaders from across the local and global retirement landscape to tackle one shared mission: building better financial futures for all South Africans.

Old Mutual is proud to lead the conversation and to work alongside partners and leaders who believe that retirement security and the future of work are not just HR or policy issues, but national priorities.