IAAE and FNB team up to help black-owned QSEs crack ‘The Growth Code’

I Am An Entrepreneur (IAAE), a leading platform dedicated to enabling entrepreneurial success, has announced the launch of The Growth Code, an ambitious 18-month strategic partnership with First National Bank (FNB).

This initiative is specifically designed to empower black-owned small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that are poised for scale, investment readiness, and long-term sustainability.

In a time when small businesses are navigating complex economic landscapes, The Growth Code offers a timely and strategic response to the needs of high-potential entrepreneurs.

With a unique focus on scaling businesses that have moved past the survival stage, the programme is tailor-made for those ready to grow strategically, attract investment, and make a broader economic impact — locally and beyond.

Bridging the gap between growth and scale

The Growth Code is more than just a business development initiative. It is a growth accelerator for entrepreneurs who are already generating significant traction and are now looking to expand their footprint.

This bespoke programme combines financial support, sector-specific mentorship, and meaningful network access — equipping entrepreneurs with the tools they need to overcome structural and operational challenges associated with scaling.

“Our commitment is to meet entrepreneurs at the point of their need,” says Keitumetse Lekaba, MD at IAAE. “The Growth Code is more than just a support system — it’s a collaborative blueprint designed to help black-owned businesses create meaningful impact, scale with precision, and build legacies that resonate beyond the present.”

Through this programme, selected entrepreneurs will benefit from:

Funding opportunities: Access to capital and financial instruments needed to fuel growth.





Tailored mentorship and guidance: Personalised coaching from seasoned industry leaders and business strategists.





Strategic networks and partnerships: Opportunities to build relationships with corporate partners, investors, and like-minded business leaders.





Customised solutions: Targeted interventions and support to address operational, market, and strategic scaling challenges.

Eligibility criteria

Entrepreneurs interested in applying for The Growth Code must meet these criteria:

Be at least 51% black-owned as prescribed in the Financial Sector Charter issued in terms of the BBBEE Act, 2013 (FSC).





Be a Qualifying Small Enterprise (QSE) business that operates at varying stages of development and in high job creation industries, such as retail and manufacturing services, and be revenue generating but not profitable; or revenue generating and profitable, but requires scale;





Must have a business-to-business “B2B” business model. Businesses that have a business-to-business-to-customer “B2B2C” business model will be considered on a case-by-case basis and may be accepted based on merit;





Have been in operation for two or more years within SA;





Have a turnover of between R10m and R50m per annum;





Demonstrate good financial health;





Demonstrate job growth potential;





Demonstrate passion and resilience for business;





Require access to growth finance; and





Consent to and pass necessary background checks.

A shared vision for inclusive economic growth

“IAAE and FNB are united in our vision to empower the next generation of industry leaders. This partnership is about more than just financial support — it’s about creating lasting, transformational impact,” says Palesa Moeletsi, Business Development Support manager at FNB.

“We believe that when black-owned businesses are equipped with the tools, resources, and networks they need to succeed, they become powerful engines for innovation, job creation, and community development.