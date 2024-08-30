Businesses should embrace the value women bring

As middle management, many women in the Gordon Institute for Business Science (GIBS) courses aimed at women leaders express that their roles in middle management are operational rather than strategic, meaning they implement strategy rather than help envisage it.

However, in an increasingly uncertain political and economic environment, we are seeing an interesting shift. Businesses are increasingly looking for diversity of thought, meaning they need to start including female leaders in the creation of strategy.

The development of female leadership's technical planning skills will ensure that these leaders are able to get their voices heard and, as such, enable them to become equals around the (boardroom) table.

This trend is seeing more companies demanding that women leaders develop technical competencies like innovation, strategy and decision-making in GIBS courses designed specifically for women in leadership.

We are also finding our delegates are latching onto topics around these competencies. For many women, this is the first time they are being called on to flex their strategy or innovation decision-making muscles, and they find it exciting to develop such strengths.

Women bring complex thinking into the strategic decision-making process

Typically, women are considered relational and this has limited them to roles that require relational strength — human resources and finance, for example. This trait, of being relational, is now being seen as a strength that women can bring to the strategic decision-making process.

Women’s roles outside the office, which has them juggling responsibilities alongside their jobs, ensures women innately have a valuable skill set. They are excellent at complex thinking. Having relational skills means that women can see connections between seemingly unrelated events or activities, which is important when businesses are trying to make sense of a world that is increasingly uncertain and complex.

In addition, women are also bringing more granular information to decision-making spaces. This is because their multiple roles in life inform their thinking. As such, they can question issues in more detail, putting people at the heart of the strategy, which further enhances their ability to bring more empathy, understanding and diversity into the strategic decision-making process. With transformational leadership becoming a boardroom buzzword, these skills are essential.