Taxi tech: targeting township audiences directly with Sebenza

Money changes hands every day in townships. The total market value of the township economy is estimated to be R900bn — a missed opportunity for brands who don’t understand this market or struggle to reach it. The good news is that Sebenza has direct digital access to this vast swathe of consumers on their daily commute via its free wi-fi offering on thousands of taxis and buses nationwide.

Brands can use Sebenza’s in-platform advertising, whether static or video, equipped with geo-targeting and quickly accessible market insights. And all these efforts are trackable to support marketers in measuring campaign performance.

“Commuters are spending an average of 87 minutes a day travelling — not to mention interprovincial travel — and, considering the high cost of data, the Sebenza wi-fi offering is filling the connectivity, access to information and entertainment gap. In other words, they’re an engaged market,” says Wesley Dorning, Sebenza co-founder.

More than small change

Africa is known for its hustle. Young people in Sub-Saharan Africa are innovative and hard-working, despite the challenges of unemployment and slow economic growth. Typically, those on the move are the main economic contributors in the townships. While lower-earning households might typically spend the bulk of their earnings on essential items, reports show that eating out at restaurants or takeaways makes up a similar proportion of spending across all income categories, showing that this market should not be underestimated.

Marketing with Sebenza not only gets your products and services into the hands of the household breadwinner through targeted advertising, but also taps into taxi and bus routes that have been mapped with a considered understanding of consumer movement. Sebenza has saturated urban areas with high volumes of commuters and reached more than 4-million commuters with data worth more than R90m to date.

“We’re about that constant feedback loop, offering value to commuters as well as brands. Real-time data allows our sales and campaign management teams to consistently monitor and improve in-platform targeted campaigns, helping us pivot and tweak our strategies for the best results,” says Dorning.