GIBS equips business leaders to drive climate action

In 2023 heavy rainfall in SA caused extensive damage to basic infrastructure such as roads and bridges. The record-level flooding affected homes, businesses and communities countrywide, resulting in President Cyril Ramaphosa declaring a national state of emergency in seven provinces.

Now in 2024, as experts warned, we have already experienced more extreme weather conditions as disruptive rain and heavy winds wreaked havoc in many parts of KZN and the Eastern Cape.

Given these more frequent calamities, it’s not surprising that there is growing anxiety about the alarming state of our planet and uncertainty about who is going to take responsibility for fixing the problem. A single company, country or continent’s response will not, however, be sufficient.

Massive collaboration is required across public and private sectors to address climate impacts and to find innovative solutions to the many climate conundrums we are going to face in the decades ahead.

Personal and public choices

As a leading African business school, the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) at the University of Pretoria aspires to pursue practices that have a net positive effect on the environment, and it has a responsibility to help business leaders understand that there is a cost to action and inaction.

In November 2022, GIBS was among six prestigious business schools that launched Business Schools for Climate Leadership Africa (BS4CL Africa), a unique partnership to help present and future leaders combat the climate crisis.

This initiative of cross-sector collaboration and knowledge-sharing aims to accelerate progress towards the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. BS4CL Africa brings together business schools to build a collaborative framework for climate action so that business education curricula that match the needs and adapt to the realities of the African continent can be developed.