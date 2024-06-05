From generalist to industry general: an MBA is your 'bridge' to exciting new career opportunities

“When my business failed for reasons beyond my control, the credibility that I got from my MBA allowed me to secure a position at Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) through the company's 'Class Of' programme,” says Cassim Motala.

Motala says this MBA — which he attained from the University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business (UCT GSB) — was the bridge that allowed him to transition from being an early gaming industry start-up entrepreneur to working at one of the country's most respected corporates, and eventually becoming the co-head of RMB Ventures.

“RMB's 'Class Of' programme was started by Paul Harris, who wanted to recruit those who were not from the traditional accounting, CFA or law backgrounds,” says Motala. “Harris was looking for creativity in his recruits. People that would be special in their own way and almost challenge the incumbents with their oddball thinking.”

When he applied for the programme, Motala indicated in his cover letter that the reason he was applying in the first place was he had lost all his money on a business venture because his other two partners had irreconcilable differences with each other. “Which they told me was the funniest thing they had ever read on a job application,” he says.

It also helped that Motala obtained some of the highest grades for his MBA in the class, “this piece of paper that proved that I could get my head around the quants”.

Motala says his degree was invaluable in his new career working in private equity at RMB. “The MBA gave me insights into many parts of the business, from strategy to organisational design to operations and finance. You’re kind of doing company analysis on steroids. And looking at all of the data as a whole gave me something of an edge over some of my colleagues, who were only focused on the numbers. [They were] exceptional at what they did, but I felt that I had more frames that I could use to understand beyond this.”

Having been part of UCT GSB's transformation committee as a student in 2003, Motala was involved in the replacement of the school's part-time MBA programme with its current offering of a Modular MBA, ideal for those seeking to study part-time over a two-year period.

Today Motala is still passionate about the evolution of the UCT GSB’s programmes and the school’s role and relevance in today’s rapidly evolving business environment.