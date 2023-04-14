Beat the load-shedding blues with EcoFlow's portable power stations

According to research done by the Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), South Africans were plagued by the most intense year of load-shedding in 2021. The council estimated that South Africans experienced power outages 13% of the time that year. But thanks to the new EcoFlow Delta 2 and River 2 series of portable power stations, small business owners and individuals can now escape the impact of load-shedding.

Energy everywhere

Brimming with state-of-the-art technology, these power stations are equipped with high-capacity lithium-ion batteries that last 3,000 charge cycles, or the equivalent of 10 years of regular use. They're also capable of achieving a full charge in 80 minutes thanks to EcoFlow’s patented X-Stream technology. This makes them perfect for entrepreneurs with small businesses that are severely affected by load-shedding.

A key benefit of the EcoFlow Delta 2 and River 2 series is their portability. These power stations are compact and lightweight with the Delta 2 weighing 12kg, the River 2 Max weighs 6.1kg and the River 2 weighing only 3.5kg. This makes them easy to transport to different locations, which is especially useful for small businesses that may need to move their operations to different sites during load-shedding.

The Delta 2, a portable powerhouse

As EcoFlow’s flagship product on the SA market, the Delta 2 is a robust energy solution that gives consumers a taste of energy independence. Sporting LiFePO4 batteries, it has enough capacity to comfortably deal with long power outages and professional work.

If we are hit by stage 8 load-shedding, the Delta 2 can comfortably power a laptop and 12 other devices for multiple and consecutive load-shedding blocks. Using the EcoFlow solar charge attachments, a full charge can be achieved in as fast as three hours.

The River 2 and River 2 Max

For consumers with less onerous backup power needs, the River 2 and River 2 Max are perfect entry points into the world of portable power stations. The River 2 has a capacity of 256Wh, a rated output of 300W and five power outlets. Its larger cousin, the River 2 Max, can generate a rated output of 500W with a capacity of 512W and has nine outlets.