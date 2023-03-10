Harvest Fund III launches to back the best African tech entrepreneurs

Endeavor SA has announced the launch of Harvest Fund III, set to raise R500m to back the most promising SA and African founded tech-enabled businesses that are scaling globally.

Harvest Fund III builds on the success of Harvest Fund II, which raised R190m and has invested in 18 companies in the past 18 months — two of which have had subsequent priced rounds in excess of two times in value appreciation, and one of which is a unicorn, tech scale-up valued at more than $1bn, Go1.

Like its predecessor, Harvest Fund III is a rules-based co-investment fund, led by a qualified lead investor. The Fund is set to continue its winning formula of investing exclusively into Endeavor’s high-growth tech and tech-enabled entrepreneurs looking to scale globally. It already has a R91m anchor investor in the wings.

Africa is at an inflection point

Harvest Fund III will source the majority of its portfolio (more than 85%) from its internationally selected pipeline of Endeavor SA businesses — now expanding its mandate to allow up to 15% to be invested in Pan-Africa, focusing on Endeavor’s three major hubs in Africa: Kenya, Nigeria and Egypt.