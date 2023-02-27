Khaliques' new collections of business wear have something for every man
From classic and traditional suits to contemporary and modern designs, the store caters for all occasions
It’s been said, the more things change the more they stay the same, but the same can’t be said about contemporary business fashion.
What was unacceptable in some work places is now perfectly acceptable in a world where hybrid working models apply.
That’s not to say formal suits have been cast into the dim reaches of men’s wardrobes, never to be seen again. The suit is still part of professional and personal presentation.
Nothing prepares you for those important meetings more than a modern suit, tailored in every detail.
Khaliques, a brand that has built a formidable reputation among businessmen over the years, has understood this transition and has introduced a new collections to cater for this changed world.
Khaliques offers a range of suits that cater to different styles and preferences.
The new collections consist of business suits, shirts, ties and shoes to suit the occasion, including weddings, matric dances and black-tie appropriate dress suits.
For those who look to be a little more relaxed yet not too casual, Khaliques has introduced business relaxed collections with chinos, smart tieless shirts, and well-cut jackets to round off contemporary style.
Business casual presents a less formal look, where jeans, jackets and sneakers are the norm and can be industry appropriate. This is usually for the less conforming, forward-thinking creatives, who may still conduct a team’s meeting in black suits or dare we say, their pyjamas.
Nothing, and yet everything has changed and the new collections of business wear from Khaliques has something for every man.
This article was sponsored by Khaliques.