PODCAST | Driving high-performance teams in a tech-enabled environment

There’s no denying that the workplace is different to what it was before the Covid-19 pandemic gripped the globe.

But after two years of the “new normal”, where staff may be working from the office, remotely or a combination of the two, some organisations are still struggling with how they can get the most productivity out of their teams.

Companies around the world are facing mass resignations and a reduced tolerance from employees to return to the “traditional” way of doing things post-pandemic. How can technology be used to bridge the gap between what was and what is?