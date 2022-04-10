×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY

WATCH: The Week In Perspective

Michael Avery and guests put the week in perspective

10 April 2022 - 18:03
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

The JSE ended higher on Friday and US markets also managed positive closes, while bonds fell and the dollar looked set for its best week in a month.

Federal Reserve policymakers are ready to start cutting its asset holdings from May and are prepared to move rates higher 50 basis points at a time to curb inflation, meeting minutes and remarks from officials show. War in Ukraine and the shock wave it has sent through commodity prices, as well as lingering damage to supply chains from the pandemic has heaped even more pressure on consumer prices and is adding to a sense of a major shift in trends. Combine those and equity risk premium, no matter in which market, has to go up.

Risk of a populist upset in French presidential elections has also sent jitters through markets — dragging on French debt and the euro — ahead of the first round of voting on Sunday. The past two decades brought low inflation and a relatively peaceful world. But looking ahead geopolitical conflicts may become more volatile, and have more of an impact on the whole world's economy, as the chances of “slowbalisation” becomes increasingly likely. On the discussion panel are Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities; Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business & Governance at Northwest University; and Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexforbes.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Popular Articles

Absa paid Daniel Mminele R30.47m in hasty ‘no fault’ exit settlement

Companies / Financial Services

Telkom and Icasa reach settlement over spectrum auction

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Standard Bank can help you send your child overseas to study

Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank looks to telcos to clinch 25-million retail customers

Companies / Financial Services

RMB Corvest sees buying opportunity in JSE delistings

Companies / Financial Services