Standard Bank Tutuwa Foundation opens door to success for 12 learners

Having displayed much resilience and tenacity throughout their studies, the second cohort of the Standard Bank Tutuwa Community Foundation matriculants successfully achieved a 92% bachelor’s pass rate for the 2021 Independent Examinations Board and national senior certificate exams.

The 12 high school beneficiaries produced a total of 19 distinctions.

The learners received full scholarships for the education expenses over five years, starting from 2017, as part of the Standard Bank Tutuwa High School Scholarship programme in partnership with the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation.

The scholarship programme is aimed at providing learners from underprivileged communities exceptional high school education opportunities from SA’s top achieving partner schools, such as St Stithians College, St Alban’s College, Curro Serengeti and King Edward VII, among others.

With these outstanding results, the matriculants have been granted admission to further their studies at the University of Cape Town, Rhodes University, University of Pretoria, and the Swiss Hotel School in Gauteng. This has opened doors for them to obtain tertiary qualifications and to become contributing members in their chosen professional fields and communities.

“We are extremely proud and overwhelmed to see this group of scholars excel academically despite the challenges they have faced. Their resilience and tenacity have reaped rewards and enabled them to access opportunities for their future. The foundation is delighted to have been part of their schooling journey,” says Zanele Twala, CEO of the Standard Bank Tutuwa Community Foundation.