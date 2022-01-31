SA entrepreneur ecosystem breaks new ground, rebrands to expand services to SMEs

Riversands I-Hub in the north of Joburg, is no ordinary entrepreneur support organisation (ESO). It’s a 40,000m2 hub designed to nurture entrepreneurial talent and help SA’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) grow, thrive and flourish.

Home to more than 150 high-potential small businesses, Riversands I-Hub offers affordable rentals with entrepreneur-friendly leasing terms and a full range of business services and resources. It can assist entrepreneurs and SMEs with everything from finance and professional advisory services to virtual content and programming.

The rivers of the world never stand still. True to its name, Riversands I-Hub is changing course with a new identity and brand repositioning. The ESO will be broadening its reach by also offering its value-added services to businesses beyond its Joburg campus.

While the change brings fresh opportunities, Riversands I-Hub’s core purpose remains the same: to foster inclusive economic growth by enabling and promoting entrepreneurship and businesses in SA.