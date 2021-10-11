Attend an online dialogue on creating an ethical supply chain
Good business practice is everyone’s responsibility. How do we work to create an ethical business value chain? Do ethics include sustainability and green practices?
An ethical supply chain is now a requirement in the global economy, as consumers demand that supply chains meet ethical standards. Activism, social media and online communities mean the behaviour of companies is in the public domain. Consumers have insights on ethical procurement, the fair treatment of an inclusive supply chain, transparency, environmental stewardship, sustainable sourcing, reducing waste and fair labour practices.
An ethical supply chain focuses on social and human rights, corporate social responsibility, enterprise and supplier development and inclusion, building deeper relationships beyond tier one, and working to produce products and services in a way that treats stakeholders and the supply chain environment ethically. However, the chain is vulnerable to unethical practices.
How can supplier development ensure an ethical supply chain, and is this possible in a developing, distressed and jobless economy?
It’s no longer about simple compliance and brand image.
Panel members:
- Joanne Joseph: moderator;
- Tshiamo Makoloane: head: group procurement risk and governance, Absa;
- Lisa Pearce: manager: environmental, health and safety unit, Industrial Development Corporation;
- Litha Kutta: director: enterprise and supplier development, Tiger Brands;
- Lola Adekanye: senior programme officer: Africa, Centre for International Private Enterprise; and
- Prof Deon Rossouw: CEO, The Ethics Institute.
The details:
- Date: October 21 2021
- Time: 10am–11am
