Preparing youth entrepreneurs for the digital transformation era

Entrepreneurs are the among the job creators and contributors to the national GDP. Digital entrepreneurship focuses on the creation of digital businesses and the adoption of digital technologies by entrepreneurs.

This holds potential for helping to make entrepreneurship more inclusive and to ease the high levels of unemployment. While digital transformation entails the adoption and integration of information and communication technologies (ICTs), leading inexorably to an increasingly digital society, it can also create much uncertainty and unforeseen consequences.

In SA, youth entrepreneurs face challenges to participating in the digital space. For these young people to receive the right kind of support to help them grow and thrive, we have to acknowledge that most youth in disadvantaged communities lack the relevant skills and access to ICT infrastructure to engage with the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

How best can we take advantage of the opportunities presented by digital transformation, particularly in SA?