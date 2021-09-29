Preparing youth entrepreneurs for the digital transformation era
Entrepreneurs are the among the job creators and contributors to the national GDP. Digital entrepreneurship focuses on the creation of digital businesses and the adoption of digital technologies by entrepreneurs.
This holds potential for helping to make entrepreneurship more inclusive and to ease the high levels of unemployment. While digital transformation entails the adoption and integration of information and communication technologies (ICTs), leading inexorably to an increasingly digital society, it can also create much uncertainty and unforeseen consequences.
In SA, youth entrepreneurs face challenges to participating in the digital space. For these young people to receive the right kind of support to help them grow and thrive, we have to acknowledge that most youth in disadvantaged communities lack the relevant skills and access to ICT infrastructure to engage with the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).
How best can we take advantage of the opportunities presented by digital transformation, particularly in SA?
Join Joanne Joseph at the next Business Day Dialogues LIVE, in partnership with the Unisa School of Business Leadership (SBL), as she leads a panel of incisive individuals in discussion of the opportunities and challenges of digital entrepreneurship and how to help pave the way forward for interested young people.
The panellists are:
- Saki Zamxaka: CEO, Gauteng Enterprise Propeller (provincial development finance institution);
- Amit Kumar: digital transformation expert;
- Dr Ayomikun Idowu: lecturer: information systems, University of Sussex Business School;
- Tebogo Rakgatla: a Unisa SBL alumnus and founder of Mmina Tshipi Consultants and Projects, and
- Professor Walter Matli: associate professor, digital transformation & innovation, Unisa SBL.
Event details:
Date: September 30 2021
Time: 9am
