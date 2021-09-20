FREE WEBINAR | Ending hunger and securing our future

The closure of schools as a precaution against the spread of Covid-19 among learners also exposed children to hunger. The National School Nutrition Programme, which millions of children rely on to get at least one meal a day, has been severely disrupted since the first hard lockdown of March 2020.

Even with the resumption of learning, school feeding programmes have taken much longer to get into full swing, meaning only a fraction of children who need meals are receiving them.

The Covid-19 pandemic is worsening poverty and thus food insecurity (inadequate access to food).

There is a clear urban-rural divide when it comes to food insecurity in the country. Two-thirds of households vulnerable to hunger are in urban areas. Households in poorer rural provinces like Limpopo, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, mitigate food shortages through subsistence farming. Race is also a factor, with white, Indian and Asian households having greater food security than black and Coloured households.

These findings show that the problem of food insecurity and hunger, just like their root causes — poverty and inequality — is structural. Solving this problem requires policy reforms that address food production practices, value chains and access to markets, land reform and access to land for subsistence farming in urban areas, as well as knowledge transfer.

