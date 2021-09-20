FREE WEBINAR | Ending hunger and securing our future
Join the next Business Day Dialogues LIVE, in partnership with the Konrad Adenauer Foundation and the Ecumenical Foundation of Southern Africa, on September 23 at 9am
Though SA is food secure at a national level, inadequate access to food remains a heartbreaking challenge at a household level.
“Poverty-stricken households lack money to buy food and are unable to produce their own food. These households are constrained by the inability to secure employment or to generate income. Poor households are also typically characterised by few income-earners and many dependents, and are particularly vulnerable to economic shocks,” notes Stats SA’s report on the extent of food security in SA.
The report also highlights that more than 6.8-million SA households were affected by hunger by 2017. While this is down from 13.5-million in 2002, it is still a scary number. More than half a million households with children under the age of five experience hunger.
The closure of schools as a precaution against the spread of Covid-19 among learners also exposed children to hunger. The National School Nutrition Programme, which millions of children rely on to get at least one meal a day, has been severely disrupted since the first hard lockdown of March 2020.
Even with the resumption of learning, school feeding programmes have taken much longer to get into full swing, meaning only a fraction of children who need meals are receiving them.
The Covid-19 pandemic is worsening poverty and thus food insecurity (inadequate access to food).
There is a clear urban-rural divide when it comes to food insecurity in the country. Two-thirds of households vulnerable to hunger are in urban areas. Households in poorer rural provinces like Limpopo, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, mitigate food shortages through subsistence farming. Race is also a factor, with white, Indian and Asian households having greater food security than black and Coloured households.
These findings show that the problem of food insecurity and hunger, just like their root causes — poverty and inequality — is structural. Solving this problem requires policy reforms that address food production practices, value chains and access to markets, land reform and access to land for subsistence farming in urban areas, as well as knowledge transfer.
Business Day Dialogues LIVE in association with the Konrad Adenauer Foundation and the Ecumenical Foundation of Southern Africa will host a dialogue on September 23 to discuss this complex challenge of food insecurity, hunger and nutrition in SA. The session will explore necessary policy reforms as well as holistic responses to food insecurity.
Moderated by broadcast journalist Joanne Joseph, the panellists are:
- Thabi Nkosi, managing partner, African Green Alpha;
- Crispin Sonn, partner and director , Gamiro Investments; and
- Rev Nelis van Rensburg, national head, the Dutch Reformed Church of SA.
Event Details:
Date: Thursday September 23 2021
Time: 9am-10am
Click here to register for this FREE event>>
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.