Digital Dialogue | Securing your business through digital transformation

Register for the upcoming Business Day Focus 4.0 LIVE digital dialogue on July 1 2021 at 1pm

24 June 2021 - 11:00
Is your company geared to compete in a 4IR economy? Digitisation is already presenting real opportunities for businesses, and should be the priority for those businesses that want to remain relevant in the future. But what does a solid digital transformation strategy look like?

Join Joanne Joseph and a panel of experts discussing the challenges and solutions of digital transformation, the makeup of a truly digital business, and steps you can take to accelerate your digital transformation journey and deliver maximum value to customers and stakeholders.

Panel members:

  • Alan Duncan — senior director: manufacturing strategy (EMEA), Blue Yonder
  • Sandra Orta — GM SA and head: management centre Sub-Saharan Africa, Roche
  • Colin Timmis — country manager, Xero SA
  • Khetho Mtembo — digital transformation architect, JumpCO

Event details:

Date: July 1 2021
Time: 1pm - 2pm
Location: Online

To register your virtual seat, click here>>

 

