Simplify, evolve and transform: Liberty's Covid-proof business strategy

For the first time in its 62-year history, Liberty announced a loss this year, which was largely the result of a R3bn set aside reserve to deal with additional claims as a result of the pandemic. The loss, said Munro, was but the group living its purpose and meeting its promises to customers ahead of profit generation.

“Our business has traditionally relied on face-to-face sales where a customer sits down with an adviser and shares his or her dreams, fears, desires and needs with the conversation concluding with a transaction in support of one of our products,” he said. This traditional format obviously could not happen and took a while to recover once lockdown restrictions were eased.

However, Covid provided Liberty with an opportunity to accelerate its own digital transformation, including implementing a digital engagement platform.

Key to navigating this uncertain period has been resilience and agility. Pointing out that resilience has many dimensions, Munro said that in Liberty’s case it applied in particular to its operations, technology, and arguably the most important, to people.

The business adopted three statements to inspire its leadership: imagine it’s possible; act with humanity; and just do what matters.

While the business previously ran a stream of parallel strategies, during the Covid crisis these were all condensed into one stream focused on three elements: simplifying the business as much as possible; evolving as quickly as possible to drive competitiveness; and transforming the group to become a modern, digital business.

A panel including Dr Setumo Mohapi, chief go to market officer at Dimension Data Middle East & Africa; Raymond van Dongen, global business director for IT at PayU; and Carl Snyman, principal solution architect at Acacia discussed the importance of hybrid cloud solutions to drive innovation competitiveness and future-proofing businesses in these turbulent times.

The consensus from FutureProof is that digital transformation is no longer a nice-to-have but rather a business imperative vital to an organisation’s future sustainability. Technology has played a critical role from an operational and strategic role.

Highlights from the NTT Dimension Data 2021 Hybrid Cloud Report, developed from a study of 950 senior business and IT executive leaders in 13 countries in five industry sectors; were also shared at the session. According to the report, more than two-thirds of the respondents said business agility and responding to change will be driving decision-making over the next year. The report also found that the biggest driver towards adoption hybrid cloud lies in reducing cost inefficiencies in IT operations.

