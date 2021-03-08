Future of jobs: employment, skills and workforce strategy in supplier development

Globally we face low economic growth, critically high youth unemployment, Covid-19 and a workforce that is largely unprepared for the rapid explosion of the digital age, the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

How do these challenges influence supplier development choices, and what role can corporate, government, education and small suppliers play?

Where are the opportunities in these challenges?

The first discussion in the Absa Business Day Supplier Development Dialogues series will examine corporate strategies in place to enable a shift in their internal skills and workforce, and how corporate supplier development initiatives are helping small suppliers onboard the right skills to ensure accessibility to supply chains opportunities.

Join Joanne Joseph and our expert panel of speakers as they discuss the future of jobs.

Event details:

Date: March 18 2021

Time: 10am – 11am



