Northlink College geared for the new academic year
The CoS aims to improve graduates' employment prospects through high-quality and up-to-date training
With the completion of the registration process, it’s all systems go for the new academic year at Northlink College, following all the Covid-19 protocols, with sanitisation and screening conducted on all seven campuses
Due to the Covid-19 risk-adjusted strategy introduced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to manage the gradual easing of the lockdown, the college has adopted an adjusted learning approach of (50/50), allowing 50% of student occupancy and 50% attending remotely. Such preventive measures aim to address, prevent and combat the spread of coronavirus.
The opening of Centres of Specialisation (CoS) forms part of a programme by the department of higher education & training (DHET) to launch centres with a specific industry trade focus programme available at Technical Vocational Education & Training (TVET) colleges in SA. This initiative also bolstered partnerships between DHET, colleges and the Japanese International Cooperation Agency.
Northlink has three centres namely Fitter and Turner (Wingfield Campus), Electrician (Belhar Campus) and Boilermaker (Bellville Campus). The CoS Centre aims to ensure graduates have an improved prospect of employment through high quality and up-to-date training. The success of these programmes also stems from the partnerships forged with industry, allowing students to get first-hand experience in the latest machinery and technology.
As part of the CoS programme, students are required to complete an 18-month internship at an accredited company to become fully qualified. Graduates will earn a recognised and accredited qualification giving them access to the world of work. Northlink’s Work Integrated Learning (WIL), also referred to as work-based learning or work placement department facilitates the placement of qualifying students in the private and public sectors. WIL reported a track record of placing more than 3,000 graduates annually.
Other engineering programmes offered at the Northlink include automotive, welding, building and civil studies and more. The college also offers a range of post-matric business studies preparing the students for a career in business and entrepreneurship. For those who wish to move into a new career path, the short skills programmes, such as cosmetology and hairdressing, bolster their CVs for future employment or help them start their own businesses.
Student Support Services offer continued support to student academically and emotionally. Each campus has a dedicated Student Support team who with the assistance of the Student Representative Council ensure that students excel regardless of their circumstances. The online support offered to students during the pandemic, show that the wellbeing of students is important to the institution.
For more information, visit the Northlink College website.
This article was paid for by Northlink College.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.