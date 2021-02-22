Northlink College geared for the new academic year

With the completion of the registration process, it’s all systems go for the new academic year at Northlink College, following all the Covid-19 protocols, with sanitisation and screening conducted on all seven campuses

Due to the Covid-19 risk-adjusted strategy introduced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to manage the gradual easing of the lockdown, the college has adopted an adjusted learning approach of (50/50), allowing 50% of student occupancy and 50% attending remotely. Such preventive measures aim to address, prevent and combat the spread of coronavirus.

The opening of Centres of Specialisation (CoS) forms part of a programme by the department of higher education & training (DHET) to launch centres with a specific industry trade focus programme available at Technical Vocational Education & Training (TVET) colleges in SA. This initiative also bolstered partnerships between DHET, colleges and the Japanese International Cooperation Agency.