Companies

Northlink College geared for the new academic year

The CoS aims to improve graduates' employment prospects through high-quality and up-to-date training

22 February 2021 - 08:38
Northlink College's Belhar campus. Picture: SUPPLIED
Northlink College's Belhar campus. Picture: SUPPLIED

With the completion of the registration process, it’s all systems go for the new academic year at Northlink College, following all the Covid-19 protocols, with sanitisation and screening conducted on all seven campuses

Due to the Covid-19 risk-adjusted strategy introduced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to manage the gradual easing of the lockdown, the college has adopted an adjusted learning approach of (50/50), allowing 50% of student occupancy and 50% attending remotely. Such preventive measures aim to address, prevent and combat the spread of coronavirus.

The opening of Centres of Specialisation (CoS) forms part of a programme by the department of higher education & training (DHET) to launch centres with a specific industry trade focus programme available at Technical Vocational Education & Training (TVET) colleges in SA. This initiative also bolstered partnerships between DHET, colleges and the Japanese International Cooperation Agency.

The centre is a partnership between DHET and the Japanese International Cooperation Agency. Picture: SUPPLIED/NORTHLINK COLLEGE
The centre is a partnership between DHET and the Japanese International Cooperation Agency. Picture: SUPPLIED/NORTHLINK COLLEGE

Northlink has three centres namely Fitter and Turner (Wingfield Campus), Electrician (Belhar Campus) and Boilermaker (Bellville Campus). The CoS Centre aims to ensure graduates have an improved prospect of employment through high quality and up-to-date training. The success of these programmes also stems from the partnerships forged with industry, allowing students to get first-hand experience in the latest machinery and technology.

As part of the CoS programme, students are required to complete an 18-month internship at an accredited company to become fully qualified. Graduates will earn a recognised and accredited qualification giving them access to the world of work. Northlink’s Work Integrated Learning (WIL), also referred to as work-based learning or work placement department facilitates the placement of qualifying students in the private and public sectors. WIL reported a track record of placing more than 3,000 graduates annually.

Other engineering programmes offered at the Northlink include automotive, welding, building and civil studies and more. The college also offers a range of post-matric business studies preparing the students for a career in business and entrepreneurship. For those who wish to move into a new career path, the short skills programmes, such as cosmetology and hairdressing, bolster their CVs for future employment or help them start their own businesses.

Student Support Services offer continued support to student academically and emotionally. Each campus has a dedicated Student Support team who with the assistance of the Student Representative Council ensure that students excel regardless of their circumstances. The online support offered to students during the pandemic, show that the wellbeing of students is important to the institution.

For more information, visit the Northlink College website.

This article was paid for by Northlink College.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Popular Articles

Truworths expands child ranges, launches Primark value chain

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Bob van Dijk rates ‘well-oiled Takealot’ to leave no space for Amazon

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Truworths to open new chain to take on Mr Price and Jet

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Sasol calls off tapping shareholders as it lauds turnaround efforts

Companies / Energy

Absa braces for more than R8bn full-year hit from Covid

Companies / Financial Services