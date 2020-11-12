WEBINAR | Modernise your data security, stay compliant and get ahead of what’s next in Africa
Register for the upcoming Business Day Focus 4.0 LIVE, in partnership with Oracle on November 18 at 9.30am
12 November 2020 - 12:27
The focus on cybersecurity has intensified as businesses accelerate their digital transformation initiatives in a new work-from-home era. The reliance on cloud-based platforms and online collaboration tools has stressed the need to secure sensitive data and avoid malicious data breaches.
Join Business Day Focus 4.0 LIVE and Oracle in exploring ways that business leaders can build data security into their digital transformation strategies, and remain compliant with POPIA, NITDA and GDPR.
Panel members include:
- Arthur Goldstuck – moderator
- Dragan Petkovic – business development manager: EMEA security and systems management, Oracle
- Ntsumbedzeni Nemasisi – executive, Promotion of Access to Information Act
- Sandhya Ramdhany – legal director: SA & SADC region, Oracle
Event details:
Date: November 18 2020
Time: 9.30am – 10.30am
Cost: FREE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.