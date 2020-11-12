WEBINAR | Modernise your data security, stay compliant and get ahead of what’s next in Africa

The focus on cybersecurity has intensified as businesses accelerate their digital transformation initiatives in a new work-from-home era. The reliance on cloud-based platforms and online collaboration tools has stressed the need to secure sensitive data and avoid malicious data breaches.

Join Business Day Focus 4.0 LIVE and Oracle in exploring ways that business leaders can build data security into their digital transformation strategies, and remain compliant with POPIA, NITDA and GDPR.

Panel members include:

Arthur Goldstuck – moderator

Dragan Petkovic – business development manager: EMEA security and systems management, Oracle

Ntsumbedzeni Nemasisi – executive, Promotion of Access to Information Act

Sandhya Ramdhany – legal director: SA & SADC region, Oracle

Event details:

Date: November 18 2020

Time: 9.30am – 10.30am

Cost: FREE

