WEBINAR | How hybrid-cloud services can best serve your customers

With a global shift to working from home, the reliance on the internet for access to work-related servers and data has been thrust into the spotlight.

Many large organisations and small businesses are looking beyond their traditional views of information technology and investing in hardware such as servers and backup devices, towards more software-centric environments.

We are entering an era where software and web-based applications are taking the lead, eliminating the costs associated with ownership and maintenance of hardware. Statista's IT Market Model Survey expected revenues from the global software market to reach $456bn by 2018, and then to continue with an upward growth trend.

With this, the reliance on cloud computing – where cloud service hosts run a hardware skeleton of sorts - will similarly grow as organisations realise the benefits of investing in software development, while outsourcing the hardware requirements elsewhere.

The beauty of the cloud creates flexibility where businesses can become more agile and responsive to changes in the environments in which they operate, particularly when they focus their resources in developing business-enhancing applications.

Apart from shifting the focus away from the equipment such as servers and backup devices, and rather focusing on the data and applications, the Capex onus on businesses becomes less. And importantly, the cloud-based workflows enhance collaboration between remote and distributed employees, allowing people to engage and update documents with better document control – removing the chances that changes in one version get lost or overlooked in later ones.

From a business competitiveness point of view, enterprise-class technology becomes more accessible for large enterprises or fast-growing startups. For both, cloud services offer the ability to significantly disrupt the status quo.

As such hybrid cloud environments – where a mix of legacy on-premises data services are merged with third-party, public cloud services - are gathering momentum as enterprises seek to leverage the best from their existing infrastructure investments alongside the services of multiple cloud providers.

