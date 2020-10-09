FREE WEBINAR | How big tech and SMEs can assist in SA’s economic recovery

A century ago, the world would not have been able to remain connected if travel restrictions and lockdowns were put into place. We have now firmly entered an era where just about anything is possible, given the right platform.

The Covid-19 pandemic has quickly shifted our understanding of digital transformation. Established companies previously skirting around issues of digitisation, have rapidly had to reframe their online offering and, in some cases, change entire business models.

Customer behaviours have also shifted significantly, whether consulting with the doctor, exploring the great pyramids of Giza in Egypt, or shopping for bread and milk, almost everything can be done online, from home. A new digitally informed consumer has emerged.

Companies that were quick to pivot and gain a diverse digital audience have grown rapidly and successfully, tailoring user experiences to go beyond likes, to building communities instead. The playing field is now more level as long-established brands and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) share the same digital marketplace, opening up new opportunities to both.

As the sub-Saharan African region experiences its first economic recession in 25 years, collaborative thinking is necessary to rebuild an economy that works for Africa. Digital technology will be the medium to aid a rapid and smart recovery, and with SMEs serving as the engines of job creation in SA and Africa broadly, the use of technology to ensure the growth and success of these companies is essential.

Join the Business Day SME Matters digital series in partnership with the Johannesburg Business School, as professor Lyal White and a panel of experts discuss the role that large technology companies, such as Google, can play in accelerating economic recovery in SA, in the post Covid-19 context.

Speakers include:

Professor Lyal White, Johannesburg Business School (JBS)

Alistair Mokoena, SA country director, Google

Lyndsey Duff, senior lead, what3words

Toby Shapshak, editor-in-chief and publisher, Stuff magazine

Date: October 14

Time: 9am

Click here to register