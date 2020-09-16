Learn how to use digital marketing to drive sales and profits

Build a website and get your customers to buy online, they said. Build it and they will come. Well, if only it was that straightforward. Having an e-commerce-enabled website is a good start, but the question for many SMEs remains: “what do we do next?”

Businesses that previously relied on customers visiting their brick-and-mortar offices or shops have been propelled into the digital era faster than they might have expected because of Covid-19 and lockdown.

Companies — big and small — are actively transitioning their businesses online to showcase their services and products with newly built e-commerce websites, waiting for orders to start streaming in. But having a well-designed, engaging website is not enough to generate business. You still need marketing.

Marketing itself has changed with the widespread adoption of mobile technology, linking millions of people to the internet and connecting them on social media.

This means that brands are no longer working solely in the realm of traditional marketing that would involve advertising on non-digital platforms such as print, radio, static billboards and television. Rather, marketers are presented with an exciting new space where prospective customers can be segmented and reached with far greater ease and certainty.

While the move to invest in digital marketing might initially feel daunting, the good news is that (unlike traditional marketing), its effectiveness can be measured. Digital marketing can lend transparency to every rand of marketing budget spent.

The impact of digital marketing campaigns can be measured and tracked across all activities in a sales funnel — from building awareness and driving consideration, to closing a sale. The immediate measurability gives insights into which digital channels affect the bottom line, and which need to be optimised or scrapped.

Whether the objective of a business is to gain market share, build brand awareness, manage reputation, increase margins, drive promotions or ensure customer retention, digital marketing is essential in driving people to an e-commerce site to make a purchase.

In part three of the four-part Business Day SME Matters digital series in partnership with PayFast, business leaders will learn more about How to bolster e-commerce performance through digital marketing. The session will include Kathryn Sharfman, The Sun Exchange chief platform officer and chief marketing officer, Musa Kalenga, CEO of Bridge Labs and The Brave Group Of Companies, and African Tech Round Up co-founder, and Aidan Baigrie, CEO of Expert Opinion MD, and led by business growth expert Pavlo Phitidis.

