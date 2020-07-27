Why less is more when transforming your business

In an increasingly more competitive environment, every business knows that innovation is crucial if it is to remain relevant and competitive. However, in pursuit of innovative and creative excellence, some companies are so focused on developing solutions for their most demanding customers that they end up alienating their mainstream customers.

There is a school of thought that some of the greatest innovations are developed on focusing on what truly matters to create relevant and simple solutions and final products rather than needless accumulation and complication.

Stephen Wunker, the author of Costovation: Innovation that Gives Your Customers Exactly What They Want – And Nothing More, maintains that there is a balance that can be struck between reducing costs, while still innovating for customers. Reconceptualising and rethinking delivery on customer needs does allow for a reduction of costs, while simultaneously delighting customers, he says.

Wunker, who is MD of consulting firm, New Markets Advisors, describes "costovation" as the principle of applying the tools of innovation to the cost of the business. It’s about rethinking how businesses can operate more cost-effectively but without alienating customers in the process. Companies that have implemented the principle well include Planet Fitness in the US and Capitec in SA.

Speaking at a recent Business Day SME Matters digital event in partnership with Johannesburg Business School and moderated by Earthy founder Mummy Mtembu-Fawkes, Wunker said the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a growing realisation that companies need a step change in their cost position. As a result, more organisations are prepared to do things dramatically differently in their quest to meet consumers’ need for low cost but high quality products and services.

Watch the full webinar below