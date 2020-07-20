Join the webinar on how to digitise your business

If necessity is the mother of invention, then the Covid-19 pandemic has undoubtedly been the wooden spoon for reinvention. In fact, lockdown is fast proving to be a kick towards what many industry analysts and business strategists have been touting for the past few years: digital transformation.

For thousands of small, traditional brick-and-mortar businesses, digital transformation sounds intimidating, but it could be the lifeline that keeps many afloat if they move quickly.

We’ve seen how innovative local businesses can be: when in-person transactions for products and services have no longer been feasible, some are reaching prospective customers in the digital space. They’ve built websites, started promoting themselves on social media channels, consolidated their databases to communicate special offers via e-mail, and invested in e-commerce.

Whether they’re growers of fresh produce now pushing their home deliveries, or fitness instructors keeping their clients in shape via Zoom, we’re seeing the huge benefits to small business owners in creatively taking their businesses online. They’re taking advantage of the digital space to not only promote their businesses, but to actually do business.

This is why the Business Day SME Matters digital series, in partnership with PayFast, an online payment solution in SA, has recruited business growth expert and author of Sweat, Scale, $ell, Pavlo Phitidis, to take businessowners on a four-part journey to navigate the challenges and opportunities of digitising their business.

In this series Phitidis will pick the brains of industry experts who will share case studies, along with practical advice for embracing digitisation in business.

In the first online event, Pavlo will interview Alan Burger, owner of Infoslips, an innovative SA company now operating from the US, and explore possibilities for businesses to automate and streamline their business processes.

