FREE WEBINAR | Why less is more when transforming your business

Every business knows that innovation is crucial to remain relevant and competitive, and to grow. Organisations that stand out as leaders in their industries, such as the relatively new Uber or well-established Apple, have a common feature of success resting on their ability to disrupt the status quo by anticipating customer needs and wants, and delivering on this effectively.

However, in pursuit of innovative and creative excellence, many companies are too focused on developing ideal solutions for their most demanding customers. A plethora of features and increasing complexity escalates costs and alienates mainstream customers in the process.

Stephen Wunker, author of Costovation: Innovation That Gives Your Customers Exactly What They Want – And Nothing More, believes there is a balance that can be struck between reducing costs, while still innovating for customers. Reconceptualising and rethinking delivery on customer needs allows for a reduction of costs while delighting customers.

Some of the greatest innovations are developed through subtraction or focusing on what matters to create a relevant and simple solution and final product, instead of needless accumulation and complication.

Join the Business Day SME Matters in partnership with Johannesburg Business School (JBS) conversation where Stephen Wunker will expand on “costovation” and a revolutionary approach to delivering creative, innovative and low-cost offerings that focus on what customers really want … and how you can apply the concept to your business.

Moderator Mummy Mthembu-Fawkes and speakers joining Stephen Wunker include:

Herman Singh, CEO of Future Advisory and professor of practice at the Johannesburg Business School (JBS)

Professor Lyal White, senior director of the Johannesburg Business School (JBS)

Date: July 15 2020

Time: 12pm

The Business Day SME Matters digital series is a brand extension of the annual Standard Bank SME Summit that provides an opportunity for small business owners, entrepreneurs, incubators, franchisors, investors, as well as suppliers to the SME sector, to come together and engage with experts in the business, technology, marketing and investment fields. It’s where SA’s leading entrepreneurs and business personalities share their knowledge and insights to help small businesses grow and stay ahead of the pack.