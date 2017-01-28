Are you a ‘Ready Business’? Take the test to check your score

Vodacom’s Ready Business Index is an innovative tool that helps you assess your business's level of technological competitiveness. And it's launching soon!

The index gives you immediate insight into how well your business is positioned to capitalise on opportunities and respond to threats. It provides decision makers with a readiness score, which is a measure of your business’s level of technological competitiveness. Technology is advancing at a rapid pace, and it’s important to understand how it influences the relationship between a business and its customers.

The Ready Business Index guides you through a series of questions about your business and presents recommendations to improve your readiness score in the areas of operational agility, employee connectedness and customer engagement. The next step is to get in touch with Vodacom to discuss how it can set up your business for success.

To see how your business compares with others in your industry, take the Ready Business Index test here. It’s the first step towards success in the age of technology-enabled business. You can also share the full report with your colleagues to enable decision-making and get your business ready for the future.

Visit the Vodacom Ready Business Index to get started.

We’ll ask you a couple of questions to understand your business. How big is it? Who are your customers? Do you have employees in the office or on the road? How do you communicate with customers and handle information storage?

Next, we’ll ask questions about the most important challenges in your business. Do you need to get more visitors to your website or monitor your fleet of vehicles? Depending on your answers, we’ll ask you more specific questions to assess your technological readiness.

We’ll calculate your readiness score in terms of operational agility, the connectedness of your employees and customer engagement.

This article was paid for by Vodacom.