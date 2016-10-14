Companies

Mervyn King has a new name for finance chiefs in a changing corporate world

14 October 2016 - 13:01 PM Pericles Anetos
Chief financial officers are no longer just bean counters focused on profit, he says, but their financial training is crucial in developing strategy for value creation
Mervyn King. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Mervyn King. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Mervyn King is advocating for all chief financial officers to be renamed chief value officers.

Speaking at the Financial Indaba in Sandton on Friday, King argued that their sophisticated financial knowledge is best placed to drive value creation for company.

King, who chaired the King Committee on Corporate Governance, said chief financial officers had the financial training as well as the public interest training to be able to lead and develop companies’ strategy for value creation, and to shift them from a "pure profit motive" to take into account the sustainability of the business.

He was finding that around the world that chief financial officers were taking on this role.

His research had shown that strategy sessions led by chief financial officers resulted in better team-building and also an appreciation that there was an overlap between the different silos within a company.

King said the point of changing the name was to take the chief financial officer from being a bean-counter to someone who was important in the company’s value-creation process.

Companies needed to adapt their thinking to survive, he said.

Chief financial officers had been practising integrated thinking and reporting since 2010, which was what a chief value officer would be in charge of.

Please login or register to comment.

Popular Articles

Treasury swoops on Eskom cash paid to Guptas' Tegeta
Companies / Mining

Power utility Eskom will seek waivers on nuclear rules
Companies / Energy

What’s threatening Stuttafords’ rescue?
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Sanral looks to toll alternatives
Companies

Tegeta advance ‘must be converted to loan’
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

CEO’s pay tops R14m as profit falls again
Companies / Industrials

Please sir, have some more
Opinion / Boardroom Tails

SA still better than its peers, say CEOs
Business

Shoprite defends Whitey Basson’s R100m pay
Companies / Retail & Consumer