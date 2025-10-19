OLEBOGENG RAMATLHODI: Sars to allow traders to come clean on tax issues
The customs and excise Voluntary Disclosure Programme offers certainty, incentives, and protection for businesses correcting past errors
19 October 2025 - 06:14
South Africa’s proposed Voluntary Disclosure Programme (VDP) for customs and excise marks a decisive shift in the South African Revenue Service’s (Sars) revenue and compliance posture. It is both a necessary modernisation and a welcome policy correction.
Despite current laws requiring traders to notify Sars customs and excise if their filings are inaccurate — facing potential penalties or even forfeiture of up to three times the goods’ value — these rules do not go far enough to protect traders...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.