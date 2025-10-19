MANTHATA PILA: BEE overhaul needed to protect black businesses
Recurring governance failures and weak enforcement leave black-owned businesses exposed to exploitation
19 October 2025 - 05:37
BEE was designed to level South Africa’s economic playing field, enabling black-owned businesses to participate meaningfully in sectors historically dominated by established players.
Yet, despite decades of implementation, structural weaknesses in oversight and enforcement continue to leave black enterprises vulnerable to exploitation, marginalisation and financial harm...
