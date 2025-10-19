HITEN KESHAVE: There is no shortcut to BEE; it should never be bought
SA’s new BEE revenue-based levy risks turning real empowerment into a transactional tick-box exercise
South Africa’s transformation journey stands at another crossroads. The government is reported to consider a new policy (Government%20mulls 3% levy on private firms to buy BEE status) allowing nonlisted companies to achieve level 3 BEE compliance by paying 3% of their revenue into the R100bn Transformation Fund launched earlier this year.
At first glance, the idea sounds progressive; a structured, revenue-based route that promises to unlock around R40bn a year for transformation. However, beneath the simplicity lies a crucial question of whether the model will enable real change or simply absolve companies from the harder (but more meaningful) work of inclusion, mentorship and shared ownership...
