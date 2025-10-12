LUNCEDO MTWENTWE: Country needs to avoid digital potholes
12 October 2025 - 08:18
The world’s attention will soon turn to the G20 summit, where global leaders will debate growth, innovation and inclusion. The headlines will no doubt obsess over things such as artificial intelligence, but without digital public infrastructure (DPI), the promise of progress remains just that, a promise.
It may not sound as flashy or glamorous as AI, but DPI is important. Think faster online payments, smarter connected cities, more efficient governance and better AI breakthroughs. All of this is only possible with DPI, the invisible scaffolding that holds up every digital ambition...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.