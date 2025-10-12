JUSTIN SUTTNER: In the era of panic buttons, hybrid is key to safety
What does it say about the future of public safety when governments require panic buttons in every e-hailing vehicle? South Africa has brought forward proposals to impose stricter safety requirements on e-hailing platforms. For example, vehicles must now carry visible branding, drivers must meet tighter ID requirements and every car must be equipped with a panic button linked to an emergency response service.
With police resources increasingly stretched, private sector players have spotted a gap in the market for emergency response services that help protect people and property. The future of safety is emerging as a hybrid model: blending public services with the scale, speed and innovation tech-driven solutions can offer...
