GUGU LOURIE: Optasia’s IPO a landmark for financial inclusion in Africa
12 October 2025 - 08:32
It’s not often a columnist gets to say, "I told you so", while watching predictions unfold with such compelling force. Back in February 2022, I argued in this very space that fintech was becoming the new airtime, the lifeblood for telecom giants like MTN and Vodacom.
I suggested then that it would be a prudent move for them to acquire emerging fintech platforms...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.