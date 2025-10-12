CHRIS BARRON: An Eskom profit doesn’t mean it’s all OK
Eskom’s triumphantly announced profit is all very well but it comes on the back of sky-high tariff increases that are an existential crisis for industry, says Fanele Mondi, CEO of the Energy Intensive Users Group."I don’t want to take away from their performance improvement, but we need it to be reflected in lower tariffs," says Mondi, whose organisation represents the heavy hitters in industry, manufacturing and mining.What companies require from Eskom is to stop impeding electricity reforms that are "not happening as quickly as we’d anticipated".He mentions Eskom’s denial of grid access for private energy projects and attempts to stop the national regulator, Nersa, from granting trading licences.The key to energy reform and competitive pricing is implementation of a wholesale electricity market by the national transmission company (NTC), which he says is waiting for Nersa to get its act together.The NTC conducted consultations last year and went through the responses of stakeholde...
