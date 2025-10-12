ATHENA MWARWAMORI and MARINA MADALE: Africa needs global partnerships to protect children from digital abuse
Africa is experiencing the fastest digital adoption curve in the world. By 2030, more than half a billion African children under 18 will be online. But this connectivity also exposes them to unprecedented risks of exploitation, grooming and abuse material that transcends national boundaries.
The International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (Icmec) has long documented the cross-border nature of online exploitation. A single harmful image, once uploaded, can circulate globally within seconds. This means no country can tackle the problem alone; protection must be as borderless as the internet itself...
