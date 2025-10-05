RAYMOND PARSON: Irreversible reforms are the path to a prosperous future
05 October 2025 - 09:19
"Policy uncertainty hits a record high". Is that a headline that induces panic, or one that needs perspective and remedies? After all, what goes up can come down.
The North-West University Business School’s Policy Uncertainty Index (PUI) for the third quarter of 2025 rose to a new high of 81.0 (baseline 50) from 75.9 in the second quarter. So, what is the vantage point here?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.