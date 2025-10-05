Illicit tobacco robs the fiscus of billions
In the 1990s and early 2000s, South Africa was regarded as a leader in tobacco control policy. Large excise tax increases, which made cigarettes much less affordable, were complemented by bans on tobacco advertising and smoking in public spaces. These measures led to a substantial decline in smoking rates. In parallel, inflation-adjusted government revenue from tobacco taxes more than tripled.
That progress has been squandered in the past 15 years. Today, more than half of all cigarettes consumed in South Africa are illicit (sold without the required excise taxes being paid). The easy access to cheap illicit cigarettes has resulted in smoking prevalence increasing from less than 20% in the early 2010s to 24% in 2021, the latest year for which we have nationally representative data. Each year the state loses billions of rands in revenue...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.