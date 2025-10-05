ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: The actress who popped the AI bubble
05 October 2025 - 08:36
Tilly Norwood never existed. That did not stop her from becoming the newest darling on TikTok and Instagram. She quipped from cafés, she pouted in parks, and she gathered followers by the hundred thousand.
On May 6 this year, Tilly made her Instagram debut as an "aspiring actress" with the kind of lifestyle content influencers love and their followers lap up. "Hey besties," she cooed. The captions mimicked real influencers, and many believed the act...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.